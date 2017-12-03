Entertainment Ki Raat 2nd December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Richa Chadda gets naughty with Balraj Syal while Varun and Pulkit disclose their relationship

Entertainment Ki Raat starts with Richa Chaddha killing it with a gun as she has Raghu and Balraj all tied up. They realise they are dreaming as Mallishka walks in and welcomes the team of Fukrey Returns. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma join Richa Chaddha for the show. They post a picture of Richa which has become quite viral which of Richa “Chaddha” and Richa “Full Pant”. Richa says she has become immune to this joke. Varun pulls Mallishka‘s leg over her surname Mendonza. Balraj says Varun and he have studied in the same college. Richa teaches the boys to whistle as Pulkit says that when Richa taught him to whistle he refrained from learning for a while or the joy of learning itself. Varun and Pulkit discuss the shoot of intimate scenes. Varun talks about a fun incident when he had dumped a girl and also does some thothli dance to Kaali Kaali ankhein. Mallishka talks about the tweets of the cast where Pulkit has tweeted that he is dating Varun. They play the 5sec test. Richa finds her competition in Mallishka. Richa is asked to dance in naughty style with Balraj. Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh joins the team as Varun tries picking up Mallishka.(Also Read: Arbaaz Khan reveals Sunny Leone’s habit of digging her nose and some more gross details)

Ravi Dubey walks in with the first performance that of a marriage bureau. Ravi and Asha makes the team play a rotating wheel. Manjot is made to bite the lemon and Ali is made to say a tongue twister. Varun dances the naagin dance. The children and their act leave the guests holding their stomachs. Aditya announces the next performance that is of Deepika and Mubeen. Mubeen takes a dig at Varun. Now is the time for the rap battle as Aditya gears up waiting for the team of Fukrey returns.