Entertainment Ki Raat 30th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Arshi Khan makes Ranjeet run for cover also blames Hiten Tejwani for her exit

Entertainment Ki Raat today celebrates the end of the year and we have some real villainous guests- Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet in the show joining them is the real-time self proclaimed naagin of Bigg Boss-Arshi Khan. We also have Anu Mallik joining them. Balraj and Raghu enact the villains as they get Mallishka onstage at a gunpoint. Mallishka praises the two and their looks as Ranjeet says that being a villain is better as they get the heroine for around 3hrs while hero only gets her towards the end. It is revealed that Shakti was thrown out of his schools 3times. Ranjeet reveals that some heroes keep hitting even after the shot is called out. Shakti tells us how his parents left the movie half when they saw him trying to rape the heroine. He also says that his father asked him to make Hema Malini his sister and not do anything wrong with her ever in movies. Shakti tells us how he had a chanced accident with Feroz Khan on the road and he had tried getting a chance to do a film but he had just walked off. But later on he had also got Qurbaani owing to that accident. (Also Read: Pankaj Udhas and Talat Aziz are trolled by the cast as we seem to be left craving for amusement!)

Anu Mallik joins them at this point with Ye kaali kali ankhein. Anu Mallik asks Aditya to sing with him as Aditya had sung his firts song with him for Akele Hum Akele Tum. Anu Mallik says that this song got its lyrics from his little daughter. Raghu asks Anu if he has ever stolen a music and this makes Anu lose it a bit. He says that nothing is original in this world and yet all his songs are original. Ranjeet tells us that he witnessed Anu’s journey and also how the young one had used plates and vessels to compose music. Ranjeet and Shakti have their sexy pictures revealed on screen. Shakti and Ranjeet reveal their favourite dialogues. Now we have the entry of Awaam ki favourite and TV’s biggest villain for today Arshi Khan. Arshi reveals the story of her Awaam and also her fav dialogues from Bigg Boss. Balraaj says that he is wearing one of Arshi’s nighties under his suit. We have the performances to follow as we have everyone enacting the villains today. Mubeen walks in first then Karan Wahi and Dipika, Ravi follows. Ravi takes a dig at Arshi and her intelligence. Arshi and Asha avenge all the girls by taking on Ranjeet but later they run off as Ranjeet reveals his true colours.The rap battle follows as Arshi takes on Anu Mallik and Ranjeet on Shakti.