Entertainment Ki Raat 3rd December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Sargun Mehta accuses Asha Negi of stealing away her husband while Ravi Kishen does the naughty dance

Entertainment Ki Raat starts with the rap battle today as Ravi Kishen introduces the show and welcomes Aditya Narayan. Later Ravi calls Pawan Singh who also takes on Aditya. Guru Randhawa joins them soon and kills it till mike drop. Ravi Dubey gets Sargun Mehta on set as Balraj Syal gets a kalash for her to kick as she has come to their sets for the first time. Ravi and Balraj pull each others leg. Ravi is ordered to perform first by his wifey. Ravi obliges and comes onstage with Asha. Ravi takes on south indian flms. Ravi asks Pawan why everyone eats Paan in bhojpuri movies. Ravi and Sargun share a romantic moment together as Ravi says he owes everything to her. Mallishka wants her guests as Balraj and Raghu try their best to stump her.(Also Read: Richa Chadda gets naughty with Balraj Syal while Varun and Pulkit disclose their relationship)

Balraj hands over suit to Guru Randhawa saying he got the thing famous. Mallishka feeds the guests Paan. Pawan speaks about the pros and cons of paan. Raghu reveals Ravi’s dark secrets to Sargun while she accuses Asha of always being with Ravi now as before it was Rithvik. Guru reveals that he has done shows for free too as he had always loved singing. Pawan reveals about time when he has been refused money after a show. Raghu asks Ravi why in bhojpuri cinema they require a healthy bodytype. Ravi tells about how heroines are fed quite well in the cinema. Mallishka has the 5 second test for her guests. The boys get the punishment. Guru kisses Raghu’s head and Ravi does a horribly naughty dance with Balraj. Ravi, Balraj and Sargun perform next where we have Salim and Anarkali romancing. Mubeen and Karan perfrom next as they plan to make a film. Hardy Sandhu and Nora Fatehi joins the others towards the end as they dance their way to the stage.