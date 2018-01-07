Entertainment Ki Raat 6th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Mallika Sherawat talks about her french boyfriend while Sohail Khan reveals a secret about his eventful marriage

Entertainment Ki Raat starts as Balraj, Raghu and Mallishka wish a happy new year and then welcome Sohail Khan onstage. Sohail is soon to be accompanied by Mallika Sherawat. Sohail admires the show and says that it is fun to watch a show which makes people laugh. Sohail tells us about a time the three brothers got beaten up when a person was abusing them from below. Mallika Sherawat is welcomed as Mallishka dances with her on bheegey hont tere. Sohail and Balraj try their luck together. Balraj flirts along with Mallika as they pull her leg for her song and also her bold avatar. Mallika talks about how she relocated to a foreign country. She also talks about the time she spoke to Obama about Haryana. Mallishka wants to count Sohail’s abs as Sohail scares the two girls. Mallika is now a very adarsh bhartiya sabhyatha girl as she asks Malishka to stop ruining indian culture. They then move on to movie Murder and Mallika talks about there was actually no big deal in Murder as compared to Khwaish. She tells us how she used have plenty of retakes and also used to send Elaichi and clove to Emraan between the shots. (Also Read: Karan Patel gets trolled for his eight packs as he demands to have a drink on stage)

Moving on to Sohail we have an interesting topic talked about that is about the eventful wedding of Sohail which involved a kidnapping. He says how his friends had kidnapped the same maulvi who was kidnapped for his father’s wedding. Also adding to the story Salman’s girlfriend then had left him as Sohail got married and Salman did not. Sohail says that he had gone topless for Heroes. Sohail says that what Indian actors are far better than hollywood ones as they are to portray so much more on screen. They have rotating wheel and some tasks attached. Mallika tickles Sohail as he loses the first task. Sohail mimics a monkey and Mallika needs to portray different emotions with a dialogue. Sohail cannot control his laughter as the little boy mimics Salman. We have performances to follow as Ravi comes in first as a gym instructor. Raghu tries his luck at taking Mallika’s audition for roadies. Mubeen comes in next as Pablo Iskomar and Karan Wahi and Dipika support him in the act. Last but not the least is the rap battle between Mallika and Aditya Narayan.