Erica Fernandes’ adorable photoshoot with her on-screen son, Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan’s goofiness – TV Insta this week

This week we have got for you guys a bold photoshoot, some baby video/pictures and yes, some lovey-dovey couple snaps. Here is the entire lowdown –
Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s latest photoshoot
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played the character of Gopi on Saath Nibhana Saathiya for 7 long years, has under gone a bold makeover. She has shed her girl-next-door image in her latest photoshoot and we are totally loving it. Have a look for yourself –
Love❤️. Photgraphyby: @suryachaturvedi
A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on
Seek what Sets your Soul on fire!! Photgraphyby: @suryachaturvedi Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood Hairby: @pushpa Makeupby: @ganeshneman
A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on
A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on
Erica Fernandes’ photoshoot with her on-screen son
Erica Fernandes, who is all set to kick start the second season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi from 25th September, has become a huge fan of the new little member of the show, Vidvaan Sharma. The little munchkin has become the apple of everybody’s eyes on set. Erica recently got a candid photoshoot done with her reel baby boy and the pictures are too cute for words.
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s goofiness
That Mohsin Khan aka Kartik is dating his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Shivangi Joshi aka Naira, is no more a secret. Mohsin confirmed the news a few months back and their fans have been on cloud nine since then. Their pictures are proof that they are going quite strong. Check out the latest one, right here –
A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on
Karanvir Bohra’s daughters
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Siddhu’s twin daughters – Bella and Vienna have already become internet stars. The girls are not even one year old but they already have their own fanclubs on Instagram and Twitter. The munchkins will turn one in a few weeks and we can’t wait to see how will their parents ring in their first birthday.
@bombaysunshine our twincess’s ate going to be 1 year in a few weeks…. Isn’t it a wonder how time flies in a blink of an eye…but with all grace and gratitude for blessing us with these Angels. Like John lenon said ‘life is what happens to you when ur bust making other plans.’ So the only plans I wanna make are with you three, coz you 3 are my life. #happy11months @twinbabydiaries be blessed and spread the love ❤️
Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey
Am I the only one, or do you also feel that Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are a match made in heaven. They are cute, goofy, mad, crazy, mature and sincere all at the same time. They never fail to give us relationship goals.
We are as cheeky and cheesy as they come. #birthdaylook #birthday #birthdaygirl #happypeople
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on