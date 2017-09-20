Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are huge fans of THIS Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2 co-star

Oh well, with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 2 coming back real soon for fans, there is someone new you gotta focus on. Move over Devakshi, we’re fans of this new star in the upcoming season and so are the main leads. Vidvaan Sharma, who plays Dev and Sona’s son in the show, is an absolute cuddle machine. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh cannot get enough of this cute little boy they work with. Both of them keep posting pictures with Vidvaan on their Instagram. In fact, Shaheer even called him the best co-star when he posted a picture with Vidvaan on Instagram.

We can’t wait to see the kid in action when the show starts. We only saw a few cute moments of Vidvaan in the promo of the second season. Vidvaan has his own Instagram account handled by his parents, of course and it’s definitely worth stalking a little bit. A picture of him smiling is all you need to make your day better. The recent one was with Erica and he couldn’t stop smiling which was so darn cute. You might read the word cute multiple times in this article but it’s only because we can’t help it. He is so cute! (ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 2 promo: Dev and Sonakshi’s story starts a new chapter)

Check out Vidvaan’s pictures with two of his biggest fans, his onscreen parents.

He is the cutest and the most handsome boy on the block, don’t you think?