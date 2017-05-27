Erica Fernandes should team up with Barun Sobti or Kunal Jaisingh next, feel fans!

As per reports, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is wrapping up soon. We will see Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) reuniting Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) and Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and the show will come to a closure. The highlight of Kuch Rang was the superb chemistry between Shaheer and Erica who have rumouredly become more than ‘good friends’ while working together. Their chemistry is magical and DevAkshi has indeed been the online pair of 2016-2017. On the occasion of Erica’s birthday, we conducted a poll to find out which TV hunk should she pair up with next? Of course, fans would want Shaheer and Erica, but we wonder if the magic of #DevAkshi can be recreated. (Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 25 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari defends Sonakshi in front of Radha Rani)

Well, maximum number of fans want to see Erica with Barun Sobti. It is not at all surprising. Both the actors are extremely good-looking and powerhouse talents. Like Erica, Barun too has done films. Moreover, Barun has immense screen presence and does the angst-ridden lover’s act very well. It would be interesting to see them together in a passionate finite series. We know that Erica is not one for usual saas bahu sagas and even Barun loves seasonal shows. Wouldn’t it be a treat to see them together?

After Barun, it was Kunal Jaisingh who came second. That was quite a shocker but then both Erica and Kunal have good social media following. He is also a very hot looking man with good screen presence. As Omkara Singh Oberoi, he is slaying it in Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi. Shakti Arora came in third. He is missing from action since a while and we are waiting for his comeback. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…