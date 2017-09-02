Esha Gupta says her viral photoshoot wasn’t badass, Emraan Hashmi thinks it was ‘good ass’ – watch video

The world is crushing on the hotness of Esha Gupta. The sultry actress went on a spree, sharing racy pictures of herself in lingerie two weeks ago on her Instagram page. Certainly, the photoshoot has made her immensely popular. We met the actress to talk about her latest film, Baadshaho, in which she stars opposite Emraan Hashmi. Well, turns out, Emraan, too, is a fan of the sexy pictures that Esha has posted. And as Emraan and his unabashed attitude go, he did not shy away from giving her compliment, a sort of NSFW one, on camera.

So, it was the last question of our Rapid Fire Round where we asked Esha and Emraan about the most badass thing that they have done in life – ‘badass’ being the adjective used for the main characters of the film, in the promotional spree. Emraan said “Doing a movie like Baadshaho,” thus disappointing us. I mean c’mon, if Emraan won’t give a better answer to that question, who will! Though he soon made up for the loss, by answering the same question on Esha’s behalf that the photoshoot was the most badass thing she did. While Esha was in middle of refuting Emraan, he gave a sly compliment to Esha’s for her assets. Watch the high-5 moment in the video above. Also Read: Baadshaho movie review: Even heavy duty actors like Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi can’t save this heist film from becoming a train wreck

Baadshaho, directed by Milan Luthria also stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles alongside Esha and Emraan. The movie opened in theaters this Friday and has been garnering a mixed response from the audience. The plot of the film is set in the Emergency era, and tells the story of a few badasses who plan a heist. They try to rob a truck loaded with millions worth of gold, for greater good of course.

Have you checked out Baadshaho? Tell us about it in comments below!