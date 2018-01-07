Even $120,000 was not enough to make Emilia Clarke watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Brad Pitt

Actor-producer Brad Pitt offered to pay $120,000 to watch an episode of “Game of Thrones” with Emilia Clarke, but he was outbid. Pitt bid six figures on Saturday night during a silent auction at Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti, held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, reports variety.com. During the charity gala, the auctioneer announced the opportunity to watch an episode with Clarke, who was in attendance at the event, along with her “Game of Thrones” co-star Kit Harington. (Also Read: Did Shah Rukh Khan show the teaser of Zero to Brad Pitt first?)

The auction to watch the episode with Clarke started at $20,000. Pitt bid $80,000. Then he outbid himself to $90,000. Later, Pitt raised his own bid to $120,000. In the end, Pitt was outbid by a gala-goer who ended the auction at $160,000. Also in attendance were Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Segel and Leonardo DiCaprio, who was honoured for his work in combating climate change.

Later during the auction, DiCaprio bid $80,000 on a painting by artist Josh Smith, but was outbid by Clarke for $90,000. There was a second Smith painting available, so in the end, both DiCaprio and Clarke ended up walking away with artwork.