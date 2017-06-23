Even before her big Bollywood debut, Jhanvi Kapoor has bagged her second film already?

Looks like Jhanvi Kapoor is on a roll already! Apparently, the starkid, who is yet to foray in Bollywood, is already in talks for her second film. While Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor’s names were being suggested for Karan Johar’s SOTY 2, it is now being said that Jhanvi is likely to bag the role. As far as Sara is concerned, she is suppose to be making her big Bollywood debut in an Ekta Kapoor film now, but industrywallahs don’t think it’s a good decision. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is lucky, because apart from her dad, she has an actress-mom (who she lives with), and her stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wants to ensure that she has the best possible Bollywood debut. Unfortunately, Sara’s biggest asset became a liability with both Saif’s wife and ex-wife having different points of view about Sara’s brush with the film world.

Best suited for Sara

While Kareena shares a great rapport with Saif’s children, Amrita, understandably, has never warmed up to the idea of her children’s proximity to Begum Bebo. So, it was hardly surprising when the question about Sara’s million dollar Bollywood foray arose, both her ‘moms’ had their own ideas of what best suited Saif’s daughter’s film interest.

KJo or Ekta?

Kareena, who’s close to filmmaker Karan Johar and has worked with him in many films, was keen that Sara debut under the hallowed Dharma Productions banner. However, mom Amrita was insistent that Sara’s launch should be by someone who’s been there for her through thick and thin — Ekta Kapoor. She and Ekta go back a long way, to 2005, when Amrita forayed into television with Kkavyanjali, and last year starred in her production, A Flying Jatt. Amrita trusts Ekta. So, naturally her choice was Balaji Motion Pictures. (ALSO READ: What’s with Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor wearing matching outfits at the airport? View HQ pics)

Lost opportunity?

So even though initially it was decided that Sara will debut in Karan’s production, Amrita pulled out of that deal. Sara is finally making her debut in Ekta’s production opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Amrita is pleased that her daughter is taking baby steps in B-Town under her friend Ekta’s guidance, but trade pundits feel that Sara has lost out on a big chance. While Ekta has launched many actors on the small screen, but her production has never launched a star on the big screen. Karan has the expertise. He has given the industry three top stars — Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Industry watchers believe that it would have taken her career ahead by leaps and bounds.

Meanwhile another star kid and prodigy Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi, who is debuting in Karan Johar’s Hindi remake of Sairat stands to gain by Sara’s ouster as she in now in talks for another role opposite hottie Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2.