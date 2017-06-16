Even Karan Johar agrees with our observation that gym is the new airport for celebs to flaunt fashion – read tweets

We’re going to take full credit for Karan Johar’s latest tweet about fashion and airport! The filmmaker, who has gone on a ‘Dear xx’ mode, decided to comment on the change in trend for celebs to flaunt their fashion. Just a few hours ago, he tweeted, “Dear Airport Look…I can see the pressure is getting to you…don’t worry the gym look is soon going to take over….” As soon as we read this post, our instant reaction was, “we said it first!” If you folks remember, just a week ago, we observed as to how actors are now sporting fashionable outfits even at the gym. In fact, our headline actually goes like this, “Celeb Gym Style: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Malaika Arora break sweat in style!” You can check out the story as well, in case you haven’t already. Evidently KJo didn’t miss it as he, too, has commented on the same.

Dressing up for the airport is passe. In fact, celebs seem to fancy gym style more now. Not Karan though. He thinks that his gym looks might make people rush to the airport! “Uh….my gym look would make people rush to the airport! ” he tweeted. Parineeti Chopra couldn’t agree more to ‘gym being the new airport’ theory. She replied to KJo’s tweet by saying, ” HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHHAHA truer words have never been spoken” The response seemed a bit too enthusiastic, if you ask us. But nevertheless, we’re just happy that we’re not the only ones who are seeing this paradigm shift!

Dear Airport Look…I can see the pressure is getting to you…don’t worry the gym look is soon going to take over…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 16, 2017

Uh….my gym look would make people rush to the airport! https://t.co/TPbSHOL1th — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 16, 2017

HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA truer words have never been spoken https://t.co/34mghyWxg8 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 16, 2017

Celebs have often been spotted at the gym, wearing funky looking style picks. And yes, their fashion deserves an applause as it clearly looks like they have put in a lot of thought before choosing any outfit. We’ve been taking notes on the same! We think their fashion parade should be paid heed to and definitely should be followed by all! We have attached the link of the celeb gym style, which you can check out above! Also, do tell us your thoughts on the same, in the comments box below. Stay tuned…