Even Salman Khan is amused at Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt’s bonding at the IIFA event – watch video

We all know how much Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are fond of each other. We even shared with you a video from the IIFA press event where the chemistry between the two was evident. But there is also one other thing that we noticed. It was Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s bonding. Even after having Salman in their midst, the two girls seemed to be having great fun with each other. (Also read: [Video] These 5 moments of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from IIFA press conference are a perfect throwback to their unbeatable chemistry)

It all began with the entry of the stars. All three of them entered together. Salman walked in first and even waited for them to come along but when they didn’t hurry up, he decided to enter and pose for the photographers. Behind him, you can see in the video, as to how Katrina and Alia were all chatty. We can kill to know what they were discussing. In fact, whatever they were talking about seemed so interesting to them that when they took to the stage to address the media, they got chatty again, right in front of Salman Khan. Poor guy didn’t know how to react to all the girlie banter. At another such moment, you can see how while the actor is ready to say something on the mic, the two ladies are busy chatting behind his back, literally. What is so interesting, ladies?

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif bonded big time even during the Dream Tour. We shared with you a video of how both of them were having a fun time swimming in the pool, when they were not mesmerising the crowd at the tour. There were pictures of the two together as well. Guess that friendship is still strong and it’s really refreshing to see two actresses get along so well.