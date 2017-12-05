Even Salman Khan will crack up on hearing what Bajrangi Bhaijaan is called in China

After Aamir Khan became China’s favourite Indian actor, with Dangal and a lot of other movies, Salman Khan‘s Bajrangi Bhaijaan will soon hit the theatres there. Now whether or not, he too will manage to become a big name there is something we will only know later but BB’s release there is already making news for a completely different and hilarious reason. The Chinese title for the film will leave you in splits. It is called ‘Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle.’ If you are finding it difficult to match it up with the Hindi title, let us help you here. Bajrangi or Lord Hanuman is called the Monkey God by anyone, who isn’t an Indian. Bhaijaan ideally means brother but guess Chinese like Uncle more. Remember Aamir Uncle? As for Little Lolita…well it seems Chinese wanted Harshali Malhotra’s character included in the title as well. Hope you have now figured it out and we can totally imagine you cracking up.

Clearly, the Chinese didn’t want to keep the title of this dubbed Indian film ambiguous. So they made it clear what the audience is going to get at the theatres. We feel, despite the hilarious title, which might give movie goers the wrong impression that it’s a comedy, BB has many elements that might connect with the audience that loved Dangal. There is a human connect in the story. The bond that Salman, an Indian, shares with a lost girl from Pakistan, Harshali, was the only reason the film became such a huge hit. Dangal, too, had a deeper meaning about women empowerment and the father-daughter bond which found a connect with the audience there.

I think the movie would’ve made even more money with this title. pic.twitter.com/NrHe8sOx69 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 1, 2017

Irrespective of the title, BB has what it takes to make things work in China. Rest we will see when it releases.