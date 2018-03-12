‘Everyone thought we might end up fighting,’ says Meenakshi Seshadri while talking about Sridevi

The entire nation grieved with the family of Sridevi, who passed away at the age of 54 on the night of February 24. It’s still unbelievable that she is no more with us. While we continue to mourn the legendary actress’ untimely demise, yesteryear actress Meenakshi Seshadri, who was considered to be Sridevi’s biggest competitor and shared screen space with her in Joshilaay (1989) revealed that her death came as a big shock to her. “A fantastic, superb, electrifying person, in fact, words fall short to describe the person that was Sridevi. She started at a very young age and made a name for herself. Hearing the news of her demise was saddening. We expected her to continue and do more work. I feel a deep loss not just as a fellow actor but also as a human being, as a fan because I am a big fan of Sridevi. This is terrible, the way she passed away,” Seshadri was quoted by a news portal.

Meenakshi revealed that they were not such close friends, and in fact, the atmosphere on the sets of Joshilaay was so "stressed" that everyone on the sets of Joshilaay thought that they both might end up fighting. However, Meenakshi said that they both were "professional" and shared a cordial rapport with each other. "Her career graph is phenomenal. I would only want her soul to rest in peace. My heart condolences to her family members. What can I say more?," Meenakshi added.

Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai from Dubai on February 27. The condolence meeting for the late legendary took place on February 28 and almost the entire industry came to bid adieu to Sridevi. The Padma Shri winning actress was cremated with state honours. The funeral took place later in the day in Shree Seva Samaj crematorium in Vile Parle.