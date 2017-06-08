Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s India concert

After the much hyped Justin Beiber concert, Indians are now gearing up for Ed Sheeran’s concert which is set to take place in Mumbai in November 2017. We are just as excited as you are to see this global sensation perform live in Mumbai. In fact, the singer stole focus from Beiber when he announced his India gig around the time that The Purpose Tour took off. Details of the highly anticipated gig have come out now and you better skip all the shopping this month to book your seats for the concert. The first phase of ticket sales will start in July 2017, and tickets start from Rs 4,750.

The concert will take place in JioGardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, where Coldplay and YouTube Fan Fest were also held. If you are wondering about applying for a leave at work, you won’t have to because the concert is taking place on November 19, 2017, which is a Sunday, and it starts at 8 pm. The registration for the tickets will start on July 4, 2017 at 12 noon. Once you register for the same, the online sale of the tickets will begin on July 12, 2017, for the ones who have registered. So make sure that you register for the tickets as soon as it goes live. (ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran steals Justin Bieber’s thunder by announcing his India tour – NICE MOVE)

Since the price of the tickets start from Rs 4,750, we urge you to book them in the first phase itself since the prices will go up after the first phase. We have seen and some of us have experienced the surge prices during the Beiber concert itself. You will find the tickets online on BookMyShow. Ed Sheeran already became one of our favourite singers, thanks to his songs Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill. We can’t even imagine how crazy the crowd will be when they see him perform these songs live.

We wonder if this concert will be as crazy as Beiber’s gig. JB was constantly in the news for his ridiculous demands and a lot of other things. Will Ed Sheeran follow suit or not? We’ll have to wait and watch! But what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.