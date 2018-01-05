Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi’s belly dance on Salman Khan’s Swag Se Swagat will make your heart skip a beat- watch video

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Nora Fatehi made a lasting impact on the viewers with her beauty and her talent for dancing. The way she moved and grooved made the whole nation her fan. She is a trained bellydancer and has been making us fall in love with her ever since Bigg Boss 9, one beat at a time. The actress has posted yet another dance video where she is seen shaking a leg to a song from Tiger Zinda Hai.

As we all know Tiger Zinda Hai song Swag Se Swagat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has gone super viral on the internet. The song has broken many records. For instance, it has become the most liked Bollywood song on YouTube. So full marks to Nora for the choice of song. But again, when she starts moving her belly on the tunes of the Arabic version of the song, you will be stunned. Check out the video here:

Nora will be next seen in the film My Birthday Song. Director Samir Soni has said that she was the most difficult to audition, and she is a surprise package in the forthcoming film. “Nora’s character was most difficult to audition. It’s very complicated and complex, but her vulnerability and her sensuality put together made her the perfect fit for the role. She will be our surprise package,” Samir said in a statement.

On her character, he said: “Nora’s character is enigmatic. It’s tough to play. It needed innocence and seduction. Nora is an elegant girl, sweet and she has a seductive element to her persona. Nora being from Canada, just like her character, is a strong and independent individual and that’s where she derives the toughness from.” My Birthday Song, a psychological thriller, also features Sanjay Suri. It is slated to release on January 19.