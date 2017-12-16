Ex Bigg Boss contestants Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai seal it with a KISS on their first wedding anniversary – view pic

It feels just like yesterday when we saw pictures of Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt’s Band Baaja Baarat and there they are….celebrating their first wedding anniversary today! The cutesy couple have set the perfect example on how a relationship works more on friendship first and then as husband-wife. While they have known each other since a very long time. It was only on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 when everyone got to see what exactly they mean to each other. The way Suyyash treats Kishwer like a baby or how bossily Kishwer rags Suyyash and then pampers him with all her love, the two are indeed a match made in heaven. With so many memories to cherish, there was no way Suyyash and Kishwer could have missed celebrating their first wedding anniversary in a rather special way. So there they go…sealing their togetherness with a kiss of life.

Taking up to Instagram, where Suyyash captioned this beautiful pic saying, “Baby i really dunno wat to say bass I love you n i promise to do the same always kishwersmerchantt Happy 1st. Kishwer kept it short and sweet as she wrote, “Always and forever.” Suyyash also added another pic with heartfelt note that read, “I fell in LOVE with you when my belief in LOVE had died … YOU held my hand when I dinn know where to go … YOU understood me and believed in me when no-one did YOU stood by me when I needed someone the most in last 7 years of my life you’ve only made me a better person thanku for being YOU and thanku for making us “US”. I love you @kishwersmerchantt Happy 1st.” Here, check out their posts below:

As Kishwer had once mentioned, “It always helps if your life partner is from the same industry. We discuss each other’s work a lot and give each other solid advice. When you have hectic shifts, it’s easier for a fellow actor to understand the demands of the profession.” Guess, that’s exactly what’s helping them sail through smooth with more love and happiness with every year passing by. Wish you a happy wedding anniversary, Kishwer and Suyyash!