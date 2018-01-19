Viral Pic! Ex lovers Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi come together for a selfie and it’s not AWKWARD

You know how things can get really awkward if you bump into your ex? Even worse if you are with your husband and father in law in company? Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once such encounter last night as she and Vivek Oberoi coincidentally came under the same roof at this party that was held in honour of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Yes, we just got our hands on this world-class group selfie which has Ash and Vivek. Like, I don’t remember when was the last time I saw them in a picture together, do we?

Although we agree this picture nowhere confirms if Ash and Vivek met or even exchanged a formal greeting considering they are standing far away from each other but the fact that they have made it to a pic after so many years does raise eyebrows. Indeed, it took Benjamin Netanyahu to bring these exes together; and that too without making things seem awkward. An excited Benjamin even took to Twitter and shared this pic saying, “Will my Bollywood selfie beat @TheEllenShow Hollywood selfie at the Oscars? @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan @rajcheerfull @imbhandarkar @vivek_oberoi ?” Here, check out his tweet below:

The Israeli PM and his wife, Sara Netanyahu participated in the event that aimed at exploring business opportunities for Indian filmmakers in Israel, along with select members of the film fraternity and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Precisely also the reason why you can not just see Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi but also bigwigs like Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Imtiaz Ali, Prasoon Joshi among others. Now do you think this selfie has everything to beat Ellen’s iconic Oscar selfie? Tell us in the comments below and do come back to this space for more updates.