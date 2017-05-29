Ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor share the same gym! View HQ pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor‘s love story is something that everyone knows about. The duo dated for a couple of years, before they had a nasty split during Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. They stayed away from each other for quite a few years and the last time we saw them under one roof was during an Udta Punjab promotional event. However, looks like the ex-lovers work out under the same roof every day. Yes, we aren’t kidding!

We got hold of a couple of pictures of Kareena and Shahid entering the same gym in Mumbai. They did not enter together and were at the place at different times of the day. But the fact that they work out in the same gym is a huge thing. Have they bumped into one another while working out? They might have or might not have, but we are sure that even if they did bump into each other, things are now amicable between them. In fact, we could see their professional spirit while they worked on and promoted Udta Punjab. (ALSO READ – When Kareena Kapoor REJECTED Salman Khan for Shahid Kapoor – watch video)

Anyway, check out the pictures of Shahid and Kareena entering the same gym in Mumbai right here:

On the professional front, Kareena is currently preparing for her next movie, Veere Di Wedding, in which she stars with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, that also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (ALSO READ – Just 2 pics of Kareena’s shocking mood switch on seeing Saif and Shahid together)

On the personal front, both Kareena and Shahid are now married to different people. While Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan, Shahid got hitched to a Delhi-based girl, Mira Rajput. Anyway, what do you guys have to say about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor working out under the same roof? Share your thoughts below!