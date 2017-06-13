Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor promote Jagga Jasoos in the most ‘unromantic’ way – view HQ pics

Where people had initially speculated ex lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor will never agree to promote Jagga Jasoos together. Here, look how the two are actually doing the unexpected by flaunting their love-hate relationship in public. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Unlike the usual where co-stars take up to posing all lovey dovey and couple like, Ranbir and Katrina are instead doing the complete opposite by either challenging each other in a dance-off, stealing each other’s thunder by taking the credit or with the latest being – Katrina literally slapping Ranbir for being hungry for attention. Remember, the video that we shared sometime ago? Also read: Katrina Kaif just SLAPPED Ranbir Kapoor and his reaction is priceless – watch video

The vibe is so much fun, goofy and bff like. So we aren’t surprised that even during today’s promotions at a popular radio station, both Ranbir and Katrina decided to do the most unromantic thing by posing with their backs faced at each other. In fact, in one of the picture you can actually see Katrina pointing her finger at her forehead like as if she wants to say, “Someone shoot me”! Trust me, if this is how Ranbir and Katrina are going to promote Jagga Jasoos ahead of its release then we’re sure this is going to be a lot of fun!

Here, check out the pictures below:

Let’s not forget how comfortable they were even during their first official outing post breakup during the Galti Se Mistake song launch. Where Ranbir tried to take credit for everything that Katrina is known for. Kat too didn’t spare a chance to give it back to him by saying, “Peeke Aaya Hai Kya?” In fact, at one point in time, both of them even got chatty while the press con was on so that explains how things have finally eased between the two, if not personally then professionally. That’s a different thing that their equation has now changed to challenging each other for fun.

Your thoughts?