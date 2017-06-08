Ex-lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kapoor to make an appearance together for the FIRST TIME post break-up

The moment all Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif fans have been waiting for is finally here. Ranbir and Katrina will make their first appearance together post their break up. All you fans already know that it was not an amicable break up and was pretty nasty. Though the two kept up with their professional commitments and completed their shoot for Jagga Jasoos. There were quite a few speculations about them coming together to promote the film but it has now been confirmed that they will actually promote the film together. The two will be seen together at the upcoming song launch of the film.

The last time we saw them together was when they were kissing on the balcony of their love pad. Well, the two have apparently let go off everything that happened in the past to promote their upcoming film. Though the two are not really on talking terms, they are doing whatever they can for Jagga Jasoos. The two even go for the same parties but chill with their individual groups rather than having to face each other. The two even had a mock war on social media while promoting a glimpse of the song Galti Se Mistake from the movie. (ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif – Ranbir Kapoor’s FIGHT comes out in the open – watch video)

The song will be out tomorrow and we’re damn excited for it. Though considering the last few videos, it seems like the two are on friendly terms if anything, we can’t wait to see them together on stage. I mean this is what most fans were waiting for. Will it be awkward or cordial or will they be like good buddies, we’ll only get to see at the song launch. The film is set to release on 14th July 2017 and we’re pretty much excited about it. The two look extremely cute in all the trailers and video songs.

We are guessing the two will let bygones be bygones and become buddies after all. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.