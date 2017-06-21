Ex Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on Katrina Kaif’s “Will never work together again” comment

So Katrina Kaif recently mentioned how Jagga Jasoos is going to be her last film with ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Her exact words as quoted by Mid Day were, “It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured to me to not work on a film together. It will never happen again.” While everyone including us thought it’s indeed the end for Katrina and Ranbir, both professionally and personally. Ranbir defends his former love clarifying what she actually meant when she said “He also gestured to me to not work on a film together.” Also read: “It will never happen again,” says Katrina Kaif on working with ex Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir was rather amused by all that’s written about him and Katrina just because they have come together despite breaking up. Referring to his first FB live together, Ranbir said “I will be honest with you. We were at a Facebook chat and I cracked a joke on her and she cracked it back at me. It is not fair that the media made it out to be my joke and made it like something I said. I wouldn’t say that. So yes, it is not true. Katrina and I have amazing creative partnership. I love working with her. She has really allowed me to shine and she has very gracefully done that for me. She has increased my stardom. She was a much bigger star and she worked with me, like in Rajneeti. And we really needed her in this film. Dada was sure, he was like, “I want Katrina.” He wanted her energy. Katrina is funny, she is really funny when she is not trying. And to get that, I think Dada has been successful. It is an action role for her. She is doing buffoonery in the film without it looking like buffoonery. I was enjoying it, seeing her falling and getting up and stuff.”

Guess, Ranbir and Katrina wanna continue with their love-hate relationship. But let’s see what does destiny hold for them. Will they remain as friends or will they only get along if at all they do a film together? You can draw your anticipations in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates on this hot story.