Exclusive! A sequel to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is already on the cards

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is on its way to become an all-time blockbuster at the box office. While the film is setting new benchmarks at the global market, we are about to share another great news with you which will make your day if you are a fan of Salman and Katrina. The makers of the Tiger franchise are already planning for a third installment, which will be a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. Isn’t it the most exciting news of the year?

Like its previous parts, the third installment will also be high on action and will feature breathtaking sequences and high-octane stunts. The plot of the sequel is said to be set against the backdrop of USA (America). While the first part of the franchise was helmed by Kabir Khan, in the second installment, director Ali Abbas Zafar took over. However, we are yet to find out as to who will helm the third film in the franchise. But unfortunately, the film will not go on floors soon, as the Dabangg actor has his dates booked till 2019. (Also Read: What does Aamir Khan have to say about Salman Khan’s record-breaking film Tiger Zinda Hai? Find out!)

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Race 3, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles. The thriller flick is helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza and is set to hit the screens in Eid 2018. Post wrapping up Race 3, the 52-year old actor will kickstart the shooting of Bharat, which will be produced by Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, along with Bhushan Kumar under his banner, T-Series. The film will be directed by Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar and will release in Eid 2019.

The news of Tiger Zinda Hai’s sequel has raised our excitement and we can’t wait to watch Tiger and Zoya again on the big screen. But will the third part live up to the expectations of the audience like its previous two installments? Share your thoughts in comment section below.