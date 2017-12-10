Exclusive: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan are shooting for Thugs of Hindostan at this LUXURIOUS villa in Thailand – view pics

We already revealed to you how Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan have made their way to Thailand to shoot for the third schedule of Thugs Of Hindosthan. While not much is known about this schedule, we hear a lot of important shots, including an intense and long action sequence is going to be picturised in the country. But wait, we have some more exclusive gossip for you right here. We know exactly where Aamir, Fatima and Amitabh are shooting and where they are staying in Thailand!

We can exclusively tell you that Aamir, Fatima and Amitabh are currently shooting in Pai, a beautiful and picturesque town in Thailand. But that’s not it! The trio are filming at one of the most luxurious and costliest villas ever. Yes, our source exclusively reveals to us that the Thugs of Hindostan team is shooting at the Puri Pai Villa property, where one mystic villa might can cost more than a lakh a day. And, yes this property has lots of villas. So renting the whole property will be quite heavy on the pocket. But being located in a valley, Puri Pai Villa boasts panoramic views of the surrounding mountains which will help enhance the visual beauty of the film. The modern Thai-style property also has the most breath taking villas ever. Check out a few pictures of the property right here and tell us what you think about the shoot location in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Is a rivalry brewing between Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan?)

From what we hear, Katrina Kaif will also be joining the team pretty soon, after completing the promotional schedule for Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is a period drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. It shows the lives of the tyrant thugs and pirates, who used to torture and murder travelers for their valuables. With the film scheduled to release during Diwali 2018 (November 07), stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more dope on Thugs of Hindostan right here…