Aashka Goradia gets Brent Goble’s name tattooed at her mehendi

This is a match made in heaven. Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s white wedding was dreamy in the truest sense of the term. We have celebs like Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra – Teejay, Jay Bhanushali – Mahhi Vij, Sana Khan and Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande stationed in Ahmedabad for the festivities. The lady’s mehendi ceremony took place this afternoon. A source exclusively told Bollywood Life that Aashka got Brent Goble’s name tattooed on her hand. Her hand also had Vedic chants written on it and Satyam Shivam Sundaram, which is there on her mangalsutra as well. Aashka was wearing a pink and yellow Indo-Western outfit. (Also Read: Aashka Goradia’s sangeet: From Sana Khan’s act on Kaala Chashma to Mouni Roy’s solo performance; read EXCLUSIVE deets!)

Aashka and Brent are very spiritually inclined. The groom has interest in Indian mythology and yoga as well. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Brent said, “She is exactly the kind of person I was looking for as a life partner. We both complement each other in many ways. Aashka has brought patience in life. She has an open mind set given her experience. But the most important thing is that we both have strong family values. My parents and family are looking forward to the same. They are all geared up to wear traditional attire. I think I will look the best in my groom’s outfit. In fact I am trying to make my family learn Garba and other Indian dance forms. We will rock the dance floor.” He is a businessman and weapons instructor. (Also Read: Aashka Goradia cuts a pretty picture in her mehendi outfit; view pic)

Aashka and Brent will be married tomorrow in a traditional Gujarati ceremony. She is wearing a dress by Rimple and Harpreet Narula, the same designers who worked on Deepika Padukone’s clothes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Brent’s folks arrived on Thursday night from the US. The couple will head for a family-moon after the wedding where they will travel to Gujarat and Rajasthan. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….