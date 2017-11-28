Exclusive! Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal raise the temperature in this hot pre-wedding shoot

Actor Abhishek Bajaj is on cloud nine. The actor is getting married next week to his girlfriend of seven years Akanksha Jindal. The wedding preparations included a pre-wedding photo shoot for which both Abhishek and Akanksha were damn excited. Going beyond the usual, Abhishek turned his pre wedding photo shoot into a hot, sexy and bold shoot with Akanksha giving the perfect look and feel of a young and adventurous couple. The actor hired a private yacht for the photo session. Though the sky was overcast with dark thunder clouds, Abhishek pulled off the perfect pose. He is a fitness enthusiast and is proud of his toned body.

Where You Moving ? I Said Onto Better Things 😍 #journeybeginssoon #Newlife #together #Forever #abhikanksha A post shared by Abhishek Bajaj (@humarabajaj24) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:33am PST

There Is Only one Happiness In Life , To Love And Be Loved ! #Prewedding #AbhiKanksha #BajajKiDhulania #togetherForever #Couplegoals Shot by @theavneeshkumar A post shared by Abhishek Bajaj (@humarabajaj24) on Nov 21, 2017 at 4:58am PST

Together A Great Place To Be 🤗😘 Shot by @sayansurroy #Prewedding #togetherForever #keepSmiling #Unbreakablebond #AbhiKanksha #BajajKiDhulani A post shared by Abhishek Bajaj (@humarabajaj24) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:57am PST

Abhishek has played the lead role in shows like Dil Deke Dekho and Meri Bhabhi. Earlier, he had said that he did marry a little later but we guess it got preponed. He had told The Times of India, “I was never a social person. My close friends knew that I had a girlfriend. When an actor hides his relationship, people assume that it is because he does not want his career to get affected by his personal life. But that was not my reason. Actually, I was taking my time to know Akanksha better and realised only much later that we are serious about each other. I started dating Akanksha when I was just 19. We were too young to think of marriage then; I had to focus on my career.”