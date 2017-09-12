EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again trailer to be attached with Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2

This is a pairing that makes sense! We have a source close to one of the above projects telling us that the trailer for the much anticipated Golmaal Again will be attached to the theatrical release of Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. It makes sense because both are comic masala movies with the potential to become blockbusters. Judwaa 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29, and if you love comedy as a genre, it will be a double dhamaka for you as you also get to see Golmaal Again promo too.

Golmaal Again reunites Ajay Devgn and his favourite director Rohit Shetty after the superhit Singham Returns. This will be the fourth movie of the Golmaal franchise, with all the three movies in the series being blockbusters in their own rights. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari also return to tickle our funny bone. The new players this time will be Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and to our complete surprise, Tabu. Expect a lot of more crazy gags and many cars getting destroyed for no reason, apart from the fact that Rohit Shetty can. Golmaal Again is scheduled to release in October.

Recently Shreyas Talpade revealed that they are making certain changes to his character compared to the previous film, where he had a stammer. He had said, “There were certain issues that happened last time because of that stammering thing. Considering all of us are getting extra sensitive about little things… this time, he (his character) is not stammering. There is another quirk to his character. He’s got a slight lisp.

Coming to Judwaa 2, the movie is a sequel/reboot of the 1996 Salman Khan starrer, that will have Varun Dhawan play a double role for the first time. Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez are the female leads here, while the movie is directed by David Dhawan. Salman Khan is also making a cameo in the movie.