Exclusive! Alia Bhatt was the first choice for Prabhas’ Saaho but here’s why she REJECTED

When Shraddha Kapoor got finalised for Prabhas’ Saaho, everyone was under the impression that she has replaced Anushka Shetty and that Anushka was the initial choice for the film. Of course, the makers were highly keen on casting Anushka from the very beginning and would have blindly zeroed down upon her had her weight not become a bone of contention. But from what we hear, even before Shraddha stepped into Anushka’s shoes, it was Alia who was approached to play Prabhas‘ heroine in Saaho. Yes, that’s right!

A source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to us how Team Saaho was pretty kicked about casting Alia opposite Prabhas the moment they realised they can’t have Anushka on board. In fact, even mentor Karan Johar was super thrilled about this exciting collaboration and tried every way to convince Alia to take up the film which in a way would have also marked her South debut. However, considering the heroine’s role has barely any scenes in the film in comparison to Prabhas, Alia had no choice but to reject the film. Revealed a source close to Alia, “Alia is currently busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance -oriented roles. So at a stage when she’s setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn’t want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast. Even her family approved of her decision and have no regrets whatsoever.” So does it mean, Shraddha got lucky all thanks to Alia? I mean, had Alia not rejected the film, the makers wouldn’t have even approached Shraddha, right? Nevertheless, it’s quite a win-win situation for Shraddha, though! Also read: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas wrap up the first schedule of Saaho, but the actress has mixed emotions

Interestingly, during a Twitter chat a few months back, when Alia was asked who is her favourite South actor she had quickly prompted “Prabhas” and had even put out a quote saying she will never miss a chance if she gets to work with Prabhas. We wonder, if she’s missed that golden chance already or is there something bigger in store for Alia and Prabhas.

Your thoughts?