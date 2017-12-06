EXCLUSIVE! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to have an Italian wedding this December? Here’s the true story

It’s not the first time rumour mills are abuzz about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s long impending wedding. Every time people see their PDA, there’s always this speculation if the two are all set to take their relationship to the next level. In fact, today some have even gone up to say how Anushka and Virat are secretly planning to have an Italian wedding, on December 12. Now although we agree all of this sounds damn exciting and you are highly looking forward to them getting hitched but sorry guys, there’s no truth to this December wedding news. That’s right..Also read: [INSIDE VIDEO] Virat Kohli dances like nobody’s watching with girlfriend Anushka Sharma at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception

A source EXCLUSIVELY clarifies, “No, Anushka and Virat are not considering marriage at this point in time. They might get married next year or the year after that but as of now, there’s nothing happening. In fact, contrary to another report that’s doing the rounds that Anushka has already taken off to Italy for her ‘intimate’ wedding, she is very much in town, busy with her brand meetings at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. So don’t fall for any wedding news.”

While this might have broken many hearts of Virushka fans because obviously who isn’t hoping to see them get married. We are sure the couple has a plan in place as far as their wedding is concerned. I mean, if you look at the way they are treating their relationship with so much commitment, it’s almost like they don’t even need a marriage to certify the beautiful bond they share. Let’s not forget, apart from making adorable public appearances together which scream ‘It’s official’, Virat has even set Anushka as his display pic on Instagram. So let’s just respect the two for the relationship they share and wait for an official announcement on their wedding date.

Don’t worry, we’ll be the first one to reveal Anushka and Virat’s wedding date, as soon as it’s out!