EXCLUSIVE! Anushka Shetty is really possessive about Prabhas – read details here

After watching Prabhas and Anushka Shetty romancing in Baahubali 2, we wanted them back on the big screen soon enough. What fuelled our desire further were reports of them being a couple. Who wouldn’t want to see them together? They are simply perfect with each other. In fact, there candid photos have made us increasingly optimistic that although these two have not publicly accepted their love, there is a deep bond between the two. And now we hear, Anushka is even behaving like a typical girlfriend. She is really possessive of Prabhas. Whenever his phone rings, she makes sure to check it to find out who is on the other side. Well, honestly, this is rather sweet. Couples will totally relate to this. Despite this being a slightly irritating habit, men, at times, love it ‘coz it means someone feels really strongly for you.

Now we told you a lot about the budding relationship between the two. During his birthday, she planned a special gift for him. She gave him a designer watch. She knew Prabhas has a thing for watches and thus got really cool one for him. Now you all are aware that Anushka was supposed to do his next, Saaho, as well. But due to various reasons, she opted out of the film. There were reports that the makers wanted her to shed some kilos for the role but despite her best efforts, she was taking time to do so. That made the makers decide on another girl and the buck stopped at Shraddha Kapoor. In fact, Anushka was the first person to know about Kapoor’s selection as well.

We know we will have to wait some more for a film where the two can come together. Till then we have the Baahubali series to keep us entertained. There are also other movies that these two have worked together in. We wonder why aren’t the two making it official. We mean, their fans adore them together and if they make it official, the fans will love them even more. Hopefully, they will do so soon enough!