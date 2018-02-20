What fallout? Arijit Singh might sing for Salman Khan soon!

And you thought Salman Khan wants to end Arijit Singh’s career? Oh, you wish but unlike speculations, that definitely isn’t happening! We have just got an exclusive scoop on how Salman is in fact in talks with Arijit for a song. Yes, a source close to the actor revealed, “Salman is very keen on collaborating with Arijit and has already approached him for one of his upcoming films. There’s no truth to reports of Salman banning Arijit from his films. It would be advisable for everyone to stop spreading baseless rumours and wait for an official announcement.”

This also puts an end to the buzz about Salman throwing out Arijit from a song in Welcome To New York which has got everyone talking. “One needs to get this right that Welcome To New York is not Salman’s film. He just has one special appearance in the film so why will he even get into the music space? He himself is surprised after reading these basless reports. Maybe Arijit could have lost out on the song because of his own monetary differences with the producers. After all, it’s the producers who take the final call.”, clarified another source. Also read: Exclusive! Salman Khan is SURPRISED with reports of him throwing out Arijit Singh from a song

But of course, this doesn’t mean Salman and Arijit never had any issues in the past. They fell out after Arijit jokingly insulted Salman at an awards show back in 2013 following which, the two even made their cold war obvious by not collaborating for any project until today. But guess, it’s finally time to forgive and forget…

It’s left to see which film will Arijit finally bag his first song with Salman. Will it be Race 3 considering Salman is currently shooting for the film in Thailand? Or for Bharat with Ali Abbas Zafar? In that case, Salman is also launching his brother in law Aayush Sharma with his next production venture Luvratri so you never know, what if he makes Arijit sing for Aayush’s film? Probably, an announcement will soon be made. Until then, do tell us how excited are you to see Arijit and Salman finally coming together after quashing all fallout rumours and keep watching this space for more updates.