Exclusive! Check out all the inside pics and videos from Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s mehendi and haldi ceremony in Goa

The journey of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding seems to be a dreamy affair in Goa. Bharti is seen dressed in a green dress in flower jewellery, while the groom Harsh is seen wearing a matching Sherwani for their mehendi and haldi ceremony. Quite a few TV actors including Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Ritwick Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Rakhi Sawant, Krishna Abhishek and Kashmira, Pooja Banerjee, Monalisa with Husband Vikrant have flown down to Goa to be a part of the three-day celebrations. Also Bharti’s co-stars like Manish Paul, Sudesh Lahiri also joined the celebrations.

And here is another exclusive inside video from the mehendi party of #BhartiKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/TPneQ3dkwK — BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) December 2, 2017

Actors arrived last night and had a late night pool party in the evening. RJ Malishka is curating the Sangeet and the Mehendi celebrations.The main wedding is set to take place tomorrow (December 2).(Also Read: [INSIDE PICS] Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa throw a crazy pool party ahead of their wedding on Dec 3)

Bharti has booked one entire resort where all the guests have been put up. Bharti and Harsh’s family are also put up at the same resort.

On the other hand, another TV actress, Aashka Garodia will also marry Brent Goble in Ahemdabad tomorrow. So many actors like Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will be juggling between the two weddings as they are on parallel dates.