EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi RUBBISHES rumours of split with fiancee Priya Saini

Manu Punjabi is back in the news as he is hosting a show for MTV India called Date To Remember. However, today afternoon news floated in that Manu Punjabi had ended his relationship with his long-time fiancee, Priya Saini. The couple who dated each other since seven years, have been in a live-in relationship for four years now. Manu Punjabi made news for his friendship with Mona Lisa inside the Bigg Boss 10 house and the makers brought Priya on the show to tell Manu what the outside world felt about his friendship with the Bhojpuri actress. In fact, Priya impressed everyone with the support she showed for Manu. (Also Read: Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi to co-host MTV’s Date To Remember)

When Bollywood Life got in touch with Manu, he said, “This is totally untrue. I have no idea who is spreading such baseless news. Priya and I are very much together.” The story doing the rounds was that Priya was interfering too much into Manu’s career and was insecure about his proximity with women. “I don’t know where these reports are coming from,” he said. Manu and Priya are supposed to be married this year in a destination wedding in Goa. Well, with Manu confirming that everything is hunky dory, fans can stay calm. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 10’s Manu Punjabi had a sweet meeting with Rohit Shetty – View details)

Manu Punjabi is hosting Date To Remember with Indeep Bakshi. The auditions are now on in full swing in North India. Reports suggested that he was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi as well but wanted to do anchoring and judging instead. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…