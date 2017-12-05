Exclusive! Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra lashes out at Arshi Khan for making fun of Puneesh Sharma; calls her CRUEL

Yesterday was Puneesh Sharma’s first day inside the Bigg Boss 11 house without Bandgi Kalra. The contestant from Gurgaon was sorely missing his lady love. He said he did not feel like eating at all and missing her immensely. At night, Puneesh was sitting on their favourite sofa and started sobbing inconsolably. While Vikas Gupta was sympathetic towards him, Arshi Khan started laughing uncontrollably. She was like Puneesh has lost his mind. She also called him a bawla. The other housemates did not poke fun at him and gave him confidence to survive the house. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta plans to throw Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani out of the captaincy race ; watch video)

In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Bollywood Life, Bandgi Kalra said, “I saw the clip where Arshi Khan made fun of him. She is very cruel and self-centered. Arshi is playing only for herself. She cares for no one, not even Vikas Gupta. She will get a reality check once she is out. Her comment was very cruel. Puneesh was crying for real. Woh uska mazak bana rahi thi. Arshi should know that Bigg Boss 11 house is all about Karma. She should not have done it.” We also asked her about if she had spoken to her family about Puneesh and whether they approved of him as a life partner. The lady replied, “I am flying home to Chandigarh in a few days. In real life, you don’t discuss every person you make friends with beforehand. We will meet and talk in person. I am sure my parents will understand. This will be a different type of meeting,” says the lovely lady. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan has an OOPS MOMENT; goofs up with India’s National Anthem)

Bandgi also spoke about the welcome she got from her society once she was back. “It was a rubbish rumour that I have been thrown out. My society, friends and family friends gave me a great welcome. My dad is also fit and fine,” she said. The pretty lady who is born in Panipat, Haryana is an computer engineer by qualification. She joins the ranks of engineers who have made it in the TV industry. Stay tuned to BL for more updates…