Exclusive! Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri defends Hina Khan; says it’s wrong to judge her character

The behaviour of Hiten Tejwani inside the house has left many perplexed. The TV actor has been one of the calmest individuals in the Bigg Boss 11 house, which is a cauldron of controversies this season. He has been one of the entertainers courtesy how he has been trying to avoid the attention of Arshi Khan. The model-actress from Bhopal has made no bones about how much she is attracted towards Hiten on the show. Yesterday, we had the captaincy task where Vikas Gupta was being pressurized by Arshi to make her the captain. It seems Vikas and Hiten have a conversation post which the TV actor decides to do something that will make Arshi the captain of the house. Hina Khan will lash out at Hiten saying he is only following Vikas Gupta's instructions on the show. She will tell him to be a leader and not a follower.

Now, Hiten's wife, actress Gauri Pradhan had sent a message for him during Diwali that has the same lines that one should be a leader and not a follower. Some have said how Hina has unnecessarily dragged in Hiten's wife in the entire fiasco. Bollywood Life got in touch with Gauri who told us, "I always Hiten to be a leader in life. It was not related to Bigg Boss 11 in particular. As far as Hina Khan is concerned, I do not know her as a person. I feel one should not comment on her seeing her behaviour inside the house. You get frustrated inside. Of course, you should know how to control yourself as it is national television. I guess some people cannot control their anger. Hina would not behave like that in other circumstances."

The lady also spoke on accusations of Hiten being too diplomatic inside the house. She says, "He is exactly like this at home. I don't want to change it at any cost. Moreover, he is a mature man and has been in the industry for years. He has a game plan."