Exclusive! Birthday boy Bobby Deol to have a shirtless scene in Salman Khan’s Race 3

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol turns 50 today. The curly hair lad, who made his Big Bollywood debut with Barsaat had impressed us with films like Badal, Soldier and Gupt. Known as one of the coolest dancers in 90s, the actor is all set to make a comeback and impress us with his negative shade in Salman Khan‘s Race 3. On the occasion of his birthday, we share with you an exclusive thing which will definitely a huge for Bobby’s fans and admirers.

While the actor has surprised everyone with his superlative physical transformation, the birthday boy will have a shirtless scene in Race 3. With Bobby Deol, it seems the Race 3 cast features all Bollywood hunks with great physique including Saqib Saleem and the lead actor Salman Khan. Earlier Bobby Deol had revealed that Salman Khan’s motivation was the reason behind his transformed physique. The Dabangg Khan also raved about his new look and said that he is extremely happy to see him back on the silver screen. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan welcomes Race 3 co-stars, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem on the show)

With Bobby Deol’s shirtless scene, we are expecting it to be face-off action sequence with Salman Khan, just like one in Dabangg franchise. Directed by Remo D’souza, the stylish action-thriller is co-produced by Ramesh Taurani and also stars Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. The third installment of the Race franchise is set to hit the screens during Eid this year and will lock horns with Fanne Khan at the box office. Interestingly, the musical drama (Fanne Khan) also stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.