EXCLUSIVE! Bobby Darling slams husband Ramnik Sharma, says he should be hanged to death

Bobby Darling who underwent a sex change surgery to become Pakhi Sharma married Bhopal-based businessman, Ramnik in 2016. Today, the shocking news surfaced of how she had been enduring domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. She has complained of unnatural sex, physical assault and intimidation. In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Bollywood Life, Bobby said, “I want Ramnik to phaansi ho (I want him to be hanged). It will be a lesson for all men who flirt and allure gays and transgenders and play with their hard-earned money and play with their emotions.” She further said that she has sent mails to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. The allegations are of cheating (section 420), breach of trust (406), matrimonial cruelty (498A) and unnatural sex (377). Bobby has also filed a case against his mother, Rajkumari Sharma and brother, Lalit.

The former Bigg Boss contestant has alleged that Ramnik has usurped her property, which includes a penthouse in Bhopal and a flat in Mumbai. Presently, Bobby is in Delhi with her parents in Shalimar Bagh. She has written to the Bhopal police. Bobby has alleged that her husband has a big criminal record which she was unaware of before the marriage. She says that though he introduces himself as the owner of Rang Mahal Cinema at Bhopal, he is into other illegal businesses. Bobby says, “I feel if the police solves my case it will be a misaal for all the victims of domestic abuse as well as for the transgender community.” She has written to the police officials that she is an inspiration for the entire community that treats her like an inspiration. (Also Read: Bobby Darling slaps legal notice against husband, says I would cry like a child and pee in my clothes)

If this is not all, she has alleged that her husband was in cahoots with a constable from Bhopal police referred to as Nandu. She has said that Ramnik has gone absconding after the incident. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…