Dipika Kakar has not converted to Islam prior to wedding with Shoaib Ibrahim, source confirms

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are finally getting married today. Dipika is surely one beautiful and radiant bride. She is wearing a pink bridal sharara and looks so beautiful. A leading portal earlier reported that Dipika will be converting to Islam and that her name will be changed to Faiza post the wedding. In fact, the family also printed a couple of cards that had the name Faiza on it. We got in touch with a source close to the family to get more clarity on this. Our source exclusively told us that, “She has not converted her religion. Her name is Dipika Kakar only. She will change it to Dipika Ibrahim. I spoke to them personally. They have used Faiza only for the invitation cards.”

Dipika and Shoaib have been an inspiration to couple who believe in love and not religion. Even though a lot of questions were raised and there were objections to their relationship initially, the two fought all odds together. They are finally getting married with the acceptance and happiness of both the families. Their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were so beautiful, we can’t wait to see more videos from their nikah which is happening today. (ALSO READ: [PICS] Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look resplendent as bride and groom)

In an interview to a leading portal, Shoaib had once revealed that Dipika wants to have a nikah and that they will be following some Hindu rituals, too. A lot of times, women are given different names by their in-laws as a part of the tradition. Though it’s totally up to them to live by that name or keep the paternal name. It’s not a compulsion at all these days. Considering how much Shoaib’s family loves and pampers Dipika, we are pretty sure she will not be forced into anything. So all you fans can chill and don’t worry about all the speculations. Whether she changes her religion or not, she will still be one of our favourite actresses and fans will not stop loving her.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.