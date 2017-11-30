Fatima Sana Shaikh is unhappy on being compared to Katrina Kaif 

Comparisons are bound to be drawn when you have two actresses working in the same project. Be it the way they look or about the acting calibre that they possess, comparison is an inevitable part of glamour and film industry and it spares no one. So when Fatima Sana Shaikh was being compared to her Thugs Of Hindostan co-star, Katrina Kaif, it didn’t really come as a surprise to us. In fact, the Dangal actress should have seen it coming already. I mean, she’s starring in a movie that stars Katrina who’s known for raising the glamour quotient in any movie and Fatima’s fans would wish she matches her senior’s level in that department. But that’s not exactly what the newbie really thinks. In fact, she’s unhappy with all the comparison fuss and wishes it to end. Also Read: Ahem! Fatima Sana Shaikh blushes when asked about playing Aamir Khan’s lover in Thugs Of Hindostan – Watch video

A source close to Fatima Sana Shaikh and BollywoodLife revealed to us about the actress’ problem. Fatima thinks her comparison with Katrina Kaif is not really needed. She believes they are two different personalities with different tastes and nothing is common between them. Just ‘cos a picture of her in a similar looking attire as Katrina was posted by her on Instagram account, it doesn’t mean she takes inspiration from the senior actress. They are different individuals and there’s nothing to compare between them at the end of the day. Well, she does have a point here but getting compared with her contemporaries and co-actors is a part and parcel of the game she’s playing. She should, in fact, ignore all such stories as they will never really end.

The entire fuss about the comparison started when Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a pretty picture of hers in a blue saree with yellow blouse on her Instagram account. The look of hers instantly reminded netizens of Katrina’s picture with a similar attire and look that the actress posted just two days before Fatima. While Kat’s picture was still fresh in the minds of the viewers, Fatima uploaded hers and the comparisons were later drawn on how shares a resemblance with Ms Kaif. Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh is walking on the footsteps of her mentor Aamir Khan – Read details

Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be sharing the screen in Aamir Khan’s ambitious project, Thugs of Hindostan produced by Yash Raj Films and slated for next November release. While Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the movie has already intrigued us, we wait to see how hot Fatima and Katrina will look in it.