EXCLUSIVE! Fire breaks at RK Studios; Super Dancer 2 sets destroyed completely

A massive fire broke out at RK Studios a while back and people have been super chaotic ever since. 6 fire tenders and 5 water tankers were called immediately to stop the fire. While there have been reports about the fire spreading to the sets of Super Dancer 2, our source exclusively confirmed the news to us. Our source said,” There was a short circuit because of which the fire started. The sets of Super Dancer 2 has been destroyed completely. But there are no casualties since no one was working today. But the set has been burnt down entirely. The show was about to launch in 15 days and everything was set before this unfortunate incident took place.”

The channel hasn’t issued a statement on the same yet but we’re glad that there are no casualties. Shilpa Shetty’s manager confirmed that she is fine since they are not shooting today. Rithvik Dhanjani, who is the host of the show, was not aware of the fire breakout on the set. We’re sure these celebs are going to tweet about the incident pretty soon. We’re still trying to get you more scoop from the incident and we’re hoping that no one is hurt. Internet is abuzz with pictures and videos of the studio catching fire. (ALSO READ: BREAKING! Massive fire breaks out at RK Studios – view inside pics and videos)

Check it out:

Looks terrible, doesn't it? This is definitely going to be shocking for the cast and everyone who just found out about the incident. We are still waiting for a statement from the channel on the same. We hope the situation is under control really soon.