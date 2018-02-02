Exclusive! Gautam Rode is getting MARRIED to Pankhuri Awasthy on February 4, 2018

Now this is very surprising! TV hunk Gautam Rode is getting married to his girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy on Feb 4 and 5. Yes, it is happening. A little birdie just informed us that the wedding preparations are on in full swing. Not to mention, Rode had confirmed his engagement to Awasthy a few months back after which, the couple also headed off to Thailand in January for a vacation. From what we hear, the wedding will happen in Delhi which is the hometown of Gautam and Pankhuri. The actor had told us earlier that he was looking for a wedding date as per the availability of his near and dear ones. We guess there couldn’t have been better dates than Feb 4 and 5. How happy are you after hearing this news? Also read: Gautam Rode – Pankhuri Awasthy to tie the knot in 2018? Read EXCLUSIVE details

For all the uninitiated, Gautam and Pankhuri met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn where he was Karna and she played the Draupadi. They became friends and gradually fell in love. Rode always wanted a soulmate and he has found one in the dreamy and artistic Pankhuri. Although there is some age difference between the two which had initially become a matter of concern for both their parents but they slowly agreed to the match. Interestingly, Pankhuri also lives very close to his place in Kandivali.

The wedding will be a grand North Indian affair. We will keep you posted on more details. BollywoodLife texted Gautam at the time of filing the story but did not get any response.