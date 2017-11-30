Exclusive: “I’m dying to work with Ajith sir,” says Amala Paul

Amala Paul, who has worked with Thalapathy Vijay in director Vijay’s Thalaivaa, says she is dying to work with Thala Ajith next. “I am dying to work with Ajith sir. He is such an intelligent person and good human. I would love to have that experience of working with him,” she told BollywoodLife.

Although Amala is currently busy with a flurry of projects in her kitty, she says she always seeks out to her family whenever she gets leisure time. “I can’t imagine my profession without my family. End of the day I need my family time. When I work, I will completely be into it. Once done, I would always need my time and space,” she said.

Amala Paul doesn’t always look for the depth of her character when she listens to a script. “The film’s story, the team are also equally important to me. When I’m going to shoot for long schedules, I should feel confident about the team,” she said.

Asked about the recent tax evasion allegations, Amala Paul said, “When a heroine’s personal life is involved, the news will always be blown out of proportion. But apparently, when a hero is on news things are not the same.”

Amala Paul’s Thiruttu Payale 2 has hit the theatres today. The movie directed by Susi Ganesan and produced by AGS Entertainment stars Prasanna and Bobby Simha in the lead roles. The film is also releasing in Telugu. “I think the film will do well in Telugu too. I am very confident because I know the subject. I was telling Susi sir to release the film with subtitles,” she said.

(Text by Surendhar MK)