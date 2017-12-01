Is a rivalry brewing between Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan?

Bollywood is a very weird industry. While we hear many stories about differences and catfights between two actresses, little do we hear the same thing about our actors. Guess the term catfight has an instant connection with the audience. And though we have heard stories about Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta being at loggerheads during the shooting of Baadshaho, the latest names to join this list are Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. These gorgeous ladies are a part of Aamir Khan’s next dream venture, Thugs of Hindostan but everything isn’t hunky dory between them. Fatima was lucky to make her big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal that minted around 388 crores at the box office. And her second movie outing will also be equally astounding. While we assumed Fatima to be on cloud nine for sharing the screen space with someone like Katrina, guess she doesn’t share our thoughts.

Yes, from what we hear, rivalry is already brewing between Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan. Sources close to the project have revealed that Katrina will look her hottest in the movie. She's rigorously working hard on her body and even her look in this period drama will be mind-boggling. With dark kohl eyes, wavy hair and sexy costumes, Kat has vowed to look her best so far in the movie. Also the actress will be seen flaunting her mid-riff throughout the movie, which further explains her intense workout in the gym. Obviously her fierce preparation for the movie has left Fatima worried.

But that's not all. If Fatima has her reasons to be worried, Katrina is no different. Recently we heard about the actress being unhappy with Aamir Khan for focusing more on his Dangal co-star. Apparently, Aamir has ensured that Fatima gets more screen time. Also, the actor has revealed how Fatima will play the central character in Thugs of Hindostan. While talking to the media, Aamir revealed how Fatima has the main role in their upcoming film. He was also asked if women should get equal role in the films like actors to which he said, "My every film has women in a significant role. Even in Thugs of Hindostan, the central role is the girl which is being played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. The story of the film is about her." And to match Katrina's intense and hot look in the movie, Aamir has specially requested for an international make-up artist for Fatima. Now that's a valid reason to worry for any actress.

While Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Thugs of Hindostan already has us intrigued, such stories take our curiosity to another level. And after reading such juicy stuff, we are even more curious to see Katrina and Fatima’s looks from the movie – something that has caused all the rivalry in the first place.