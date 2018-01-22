Exclusive: Is Selvaraghavan reviving Simbu’s ‘Kaan’ with Suriya through Suriya 36?

Ever since Selvaraghavan announced his project with Suriya, fondly called by fans as Suriya 36, there have been reports that it could be a revival of Selva’s Kaan, which was put on the backburner after landing in a financial quagmire. However, BollywoodLife got in touch with someone in the team and has learned that the film is a fresh script written by Selvaraghavan.

“It’s definitely not Kaan. Suriya is a fresh story written by Selvaraghavan. He took nearly six months to complete the story. It’s the longest he has taken to write a film. It will be an exciting project for Suriya fans,” the source informed BollywoodLife.

Kaan was a spy thriller which starred Simbu in the lead role. Selvaraghavan had roped in Taapsee Pannu for the role of a police officer and Catherine Tresa as another female lead. Now, the project has been indefinitely shelved.

“I’m going to direct Suriya 36 as a fan of Suriya. I never take so much time to finish a script. But I took nearly six months to complete Suriya 36 to respect the expectations of audiences,” Selvaraghavan had in a recent interaction.

Produced by Prabhu SR’s Dream Warrior Pictures, best known for bankrolling quality content-driven films such as Aruvi, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Maya, and Joker, Suriya 36 has gone on floors today officially. “We just kicked off today since it’s an auspicious day. We will begin shooting only from the first week of February,” the source added.

SR Prabhu has already announced that Suriya 36 will definitely hit screens on Diwali 2018 alongside Thalapathy Vijay’s Thalapathy 62 with director AR Murugadoss and Thala Ajith’s Thala 58 with director Siva.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been signed to compose music for the film, which has Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi as female leads.

(By: Surendhar MK)