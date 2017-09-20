EXCLUSIVE: Ishqbaaz producer Gul Khan REACTS to rumours of Sangeeta Bijlani’s cameo

Ishqbaaz has been keeping us busy all day. Today, we came across this report that Sangeeta Bijlani might make her TV debut with Star Plus’ Ishqbaaz that is poised at an interesting juncture. As per a report in an entertainment portal, it was said that Sangeeta would play the role of a glamorous businesswoman on the show who would pose a lot of problems for the Oberoi family. The actress had spoken about making a comeback some time back and we were all excited to see her on the fabulous family drama, Ishqbaaz. She would have fitted in wonderfully with the vibe of the show. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz 18 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Bhavya gets a marriage proposal and is super confused)

However, sadly that is not the case. We texted producer Gul Khan to know if it was actually happening. When we asked her if Sangeeta is indeed making her TV debut with the show, Gul said “No”. We guess fans of the Tridev actress will have to wait a little longer to see her back on celluloid. It was the news that had people excited as hell. Actress Surbhi Chandna told us, “Yes, even I am hearing the rumours but nothing has been informed to us. So, I cannot confirm the speculations. But if she is really on board, it is a huge thing for us. We did be damn excited.” (Also Read: Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: Here’s why Ishqbaaz’s Anika is our girl crush)

One of the hottest women in the industry in her times, Sangeeta made news last when Nargis Fakhri played her character in the biopic Azhar. She is as fit as a fiddle and looks a million bucks. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…