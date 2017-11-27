Exclusive! John Abraham and Diana Penty’s Parmanu NOT shelved; releasing on Feb 23, 2018

Rumours are abuzz that John Abraham and Diana Penty’s Parmanu has been shelved completely. Where some are speculating creative issues being the reason behind the film not taking off. Many believe there are no takers for this film which for all that you know had shifted it’s release date from December 8 to avoid getting affected by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati that was initially to release on December 1. A trade source in interaction with DNA was even found quoted saying, “Nobody wants to buy the film, which would mean the film, if made, can run into huge losses for John, if it doesn’t work. Also, the whole suspense and twist in the story is out so it didn’t make sense anymore.” Also read: Parmanu first look: John Abraham goes for a jog before prepping up for the Pokhran nuclear tests

However, Parmanu’s producer Prernaa Arora of Kriarj Entertainment has EXCLUSIVELY clarified to BollywoodLife that there’s no truth to the above report whatsoever. “This is totally untrue and rubbish. It’s unfortunate that such lies are being spread about a film that is on track for release. Parmanu is up for release on February 23, 2018 and that’s the only truth about the film, ” said Prerna shunning all the rumours surrounding the release of the film.

For all those who are unaware, Parmanu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is all about how Indians secretly carried out the Pokhran nuclear tests, even hoodwinking the eagle eyes of the US’ highly advanced intelligence, and declaring itself as a nuclear state. The first look which was released a few months back was quite an intriguing one with John’s moustache look becoming a talking point. Like how Prerna believes, “Parmanu will be a game-changer for John” we really hope the film leaves an impact on the audience once it hits the screens.