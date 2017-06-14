Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut and Aanand L Rai never had a fight, reveals an insider

Buzz is that Kangana Ranaut recently reached out to Aanand L Rai to resolve their past differences. As per reports, it all started after Kangana went onto declare Rai is writing a film for her while in reality, there was no such film in the making. In fact, some even speculated how Kangana was dying to bag Rai’s dwarf film starring Shah Rukh Khan but was mighty upset when Deepika Padukone’s name cropped up for the role, at one point in time. However, guess none of the above reports are true as a source close to Kangana EXCLUSIVELY clarifies to us how Kangana and Rai never really fought in first place…Also read: Patch Up Alert! Kangana Ranaut buries the hatchet with Aanand L Rai – Read details

Reveals the source, “Not that Aanand L Rai and Kangana weren’t in talks for a film after Tanu Weds Manu Returns. They had discussed a film titled Heer where Rai had even shown her a rough idea of the poster of the film. But things didn’t fall in place and Anand L Rai then went on to focus on his ambitious project with Shah Rukh Khan. Contrary to rumours, Kangana never had any plans to play Shah Rukh’s heroine in the film. They both share a mutual understanding that a film will only be offered to Kangana if she’s the hero of the story.” Further elaborating on how Kangana and Aanand L Rai’s relationship is unaffected by the negative stories doing the rounds, the source added, “Kangana and Rai even caught up during Hansal Mehta’s birthday and were pretty much warm towards each other. They will continue sharing this mutual admiration for each other.”

Kangana will be next seen in Manakarnika as Jhansi Ki Rani. Keep watching this space for more updates.