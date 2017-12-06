Exclusive! Krystle D’souza to step into Mouni Roy’s shoes for Naagin 3, Priyank Sharma to be one of the male leads?

Ekta Kapoor had made an announcement on Instagram about Naagin 3 without Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan. Here is another piece of news as to who all will be the new faces on the show. Auditions are on for past one month for Shivani and Taksha’s roles. Speculations are on that Krystle D’Souza has the strongest chance of playing the role of Shivani. Vindya Tiwari and Tanya Sharma are being considered for Taksha’s role. Many actresses have auditioned for both the roles and Ekta has to take the final call. Krystle like Mouni has smashing looks to play the lead. She the perfect light eyes to play a Naagin like Mouni. After Brahmarakshas, Krystle has been seen on TV. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal to have a face-off on Salman Khan’s show)

She is doing the Colors’ show Belan Bahu and has already shot the pilot. But she will do Naagin. Ekta is also keen that she plays Naagin on the show. So, a final call will be taken by Ekta and the Colors’ team. While for Adaa Khan’s role, Vindhya Tiwari and Tanya Sharma’s names are doing the rounds. They both had auditioned for the role and seemed to fit the bill. Vindhya has already played a supernatural character Chandramani on Sasural Simar Ka. So, she fits the bills for Taksha’s role. Tanya also had shown her talent as Meera on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. (Also Read: Not Hina Khan, Krystle Dsouza to play the lead in Colors’ Belan Bahu?)

Naagin 3 will be very different from the previous Naagins. This season is going to young and breezy like Vampire Diaries. The story will start from a college where two friends Shivani and Taksha are studying. Supernatural connections will resurface in their lives and it will be connected to their past birth. We will see the reference of Shivanya/Shivangi and Shesha on the show.

Naagin 3 is slated to make a comeback in Jan 2018 as Colors wraps up Bigg Boss 11. The show will take the same weekend slot. Auditions are on for young guys to play the leads opposite the girls. It seems Ekta wants someone like Priyank Sharma as one of the leads. Mouni is busy with her film assignments and Adaa Khan is busy in reality shows. But Naagin was a turning point in the life of both Mouni and Adaa. Mouni’s life changed after Naagin and she is one of highest paid actresses. Adaa also got recognition as an actress by playing Shesha in both the seasons.