Exclusive: Lyca Productions to bankroll Suriya – KV Anand film?

With Suriya awaiting the release of director Vignesh Shivan’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and prepping up for the role of his upcoming untitled film with ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan, there has been an exciting development on his next movie with director KV Anand. The film has been already firmed up, and it will mark Suriya’s third collaboration with KV Anand after Ayan and Maattraan.

Sources say Lyca Productions, which is currently busy with a string of projects in hand including Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Kaala, Dhanush’s Vada Chennai to name a few, will be bankrolling the film. Tipped to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer, the pre-production work of the film is expected to kick-start from the first quarter of 2018. Earlier, there were rumours that this could be a sequel to Ayan and will be titled Ayan 2. However, reliable sources from the film’s unit have informed to BollywoodLife that it is definitely not a sequel to Ayan.

Suriya is expected to complete Selvaraghavan’s film before June and will start shooting for KV Anand’s yet-to-be-titled movie after that. Selvaraghavan film is being produced by Prabhu SR’s Dream Warrior Pictures, which recently bankrolled Karthi’s critically and commercially acclaimed Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Suriya 36 is aiming for a Diwali 2018 release.

Suriya’s next release Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is all set to hit screens for the harvest festival. Produced by Gnanavel Raja, the movie has Keerthy Suresh playing the lead heroine. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the project.

(Text by: Surendhar MK)