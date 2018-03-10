EXCLUSIVE! Madhuri Dixit might replace late actress Sridevi in Karan Johar’s Shiddat

The untimely demise of legendary actress Sridevi has left everyone in grief. Post the success of MOM, the 54-year old entertainment personality had shared her excitement for being the part of Karan Johar’s upcoming production venture Shiddat. In this multi-starrer project, Sridevi was supposed to have a crucial role but now in her forever absence, we heard that another veteran actress will step in her shoes. As per our reliable sources, the dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit will replace Sridevi in this cross-border period drama. The makers are in talks with Aaja Nachle actress to play Sridevi’s role. Since Madhuri is close to Karan Johar, she feels it’ll be her way to pay a memorable tribute to Sridevi, if she becomes the part of this project.

Featuring the ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, the film is directed by Abhishek Varman, who previously helmed 2 States. The film will mark the fourth time collaboration between Alia and Varun after Student of the Year. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Interestingly, all the films are bankrolled by filmmaker Karan Johar. If Madhuri Dixit comes on board for Shiddat, it’ll indeed be a great news for all Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri fans who received huge praises from the audience for their crackling chemistry in films like Saajan, Khalnayak, Thanedaar and many others. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Boney Kapoor couldn’t hold back his tears after seeing Tina Ambani’s heartfelt gift in Sridevi’s memory)

Since the film is set in the Partition era, the makers are going to play up that angle and how the country was shaken post the announcement of the Indo-Pak partition. On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of October, which is set to hit the screens on April 13. The actor also has films like Sui Dhaaga and Ranbhoomi in his kitty. On the other hand, Alia has some interesting projects for us in her store with films like Raazi, Brahmastra and Gully Boy.